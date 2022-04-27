Trinseo (TSE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 45.07% and a net margin of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect Trinseo to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $43.24 and a 1-year high of $70.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.50%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

In other news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $1,129,372.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $176,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,106. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,671,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trinseo by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 70,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Trinseo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,191,000 after acquiring an additional 46,926 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at about $989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

