Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Tripadvisor in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the travel company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tripadvisor’s FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.90 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.44.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $49.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the third quarter worth about $159,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

