Tripadvisor, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tripadvisor in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the travel company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tripadvisor’s FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Tripadvisor’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRIP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.44.

Tripadvisor stock opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.03. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

