Tripadvisor (TRIP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tripadvisor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRIP. Citigroup downgraded Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 76.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,707,717 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $68,820,000 after acquiring an additional 739,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,547,018 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $69,432,000 after acquiring an additional 76,655 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 793.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,692 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 240,917 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,866 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

