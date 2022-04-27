TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 87.60% and a return on equity of 9.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TPVG opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.77. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TPVG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $706,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 187,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

