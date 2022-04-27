Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TRRSF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Trisura Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRRSF traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.03. 665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,220. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.94.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

