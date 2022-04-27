Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Lowered to C$51.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$64.50 to C$51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.88.

TSE:TSU traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$31.86. The stock had a trading volume of 218,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,433. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.28. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$29.12 and a 1-year high of C$49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$106.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$102.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

