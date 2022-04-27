Triton International (TRTN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.63 per share for the quarter.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.20 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 34.57%. Triton International’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Triton International to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TRTN stock opened at $60.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39. Triton International has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $72.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Triton International’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded Triton International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Triton International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Triton International news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Triton International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Triton International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,999,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Triton International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triton International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

