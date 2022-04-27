Triumph Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.85.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $70.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $66.69 and a 52 week high of $136.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.36 and its 200 day moving average is $105.58. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 22.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

