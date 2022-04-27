Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Triumph Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.85.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $70.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.36 and its 200 day moving average is $105.58. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $66.69 and a 1 year high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

