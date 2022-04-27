TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TrueCar Inc. engages in developing and publishing an online automotive information and communications platform. The Company operates its company-branded platform on its TrueCar.com Website. It enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, as well as to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. TrueCar, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Northcoast Research started coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TrueCar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

NASDAQ:TRUE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,798. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $328.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.02.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). TrueCar had a negative net margin of 16.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $45.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 million. Research analysts forecast that TrueCar will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 23,880 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 25,729 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 466.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 31,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

