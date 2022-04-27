TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Short Interest Update

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,600 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the March 31st total of 715,400 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 418,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of MEDS stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.75. 269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,883. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69. TRxADE HEALTH has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.13.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 50.16% and a negative net margin of 53.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TRxADE HEALTH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,547 shares during the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MEDS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRxADE HEALTH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on TRxADE HEALTH from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

