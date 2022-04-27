Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TNP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $201.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.11.

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The shipping company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.50). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 27.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 3.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

