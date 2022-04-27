Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TNP. Zacks Investment Research cut Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $201.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.11. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36.

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The shipping company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.50). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 27.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after buying an additional 48,243 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 32.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 39,879 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 3.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

