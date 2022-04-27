TTEC (TTEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). TTEC had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TTEC to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $75.15 on Wednesday. TTEC has a 12-month low of $68.83 and a 12-month high of $113.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.3%. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTEC shares. StockNews.com raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barrington Research started coverage on TTEC in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TTEC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of TTEC by 2,906.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 445,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,318,000 after purchasing an additional 430,447 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter worth $14,974,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TTEC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,834,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,708,000 after buying an additional 84,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TTEC by 40.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,202,000 after buying an additional 25,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter worth $912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC (Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

