TTM Technologies (TTMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. TTM Technologies has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.200-$0.260 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $598.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TTM Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.52. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $15.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.65.

TTMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,638,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,912,000 after purchasing an additional 46,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,732,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,607,000 after buying an additional 188,161 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,897,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,172,000 after buying an additional 147,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,929,000 after buying an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 994,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after buying an additional 289,089 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTM Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.