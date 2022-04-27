Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,100 shares, a growth of 829.2% from the March 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THCA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 1.0% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 136,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 16.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $332,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tuscan Holdings Corp. II alerts:

NASDAQ:THCA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,689. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.