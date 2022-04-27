Twilio (TWLO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter. Twilio has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $-0.260-$-0.220 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The firm had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts expect Twilio to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TWLO opened at $120.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. Twilio has a twelve month low of $119.90 and a twelve month high of $412.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWLO. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.54.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $675,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,013 shares of company stock worth $3,580,349. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Twilio by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Twilio by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

