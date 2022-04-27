Two Harbors Investment (TWO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 111.05% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

TWO stock opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.71. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 174.36%.

Several research firms have commented on TWO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $103,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $95,242.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $278,091. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,013,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,046,000 after buying an additional 3,795,483 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 297,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 12,086 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,782,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,906,000 after buying an additional 1,011,542 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 453,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 26,499 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Two Harbors Investment (Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.