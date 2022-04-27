U.S. Energy Initiatives Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:USEI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

U.S. Energy Initiatives Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:USEI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, an increase of 51,200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,794,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

USEI stock traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,266,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,906,734. U.S. Energy Initiatives has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.00.

About U.S. Energy Initiatives (Get Rating)

U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets topical ointments, cannabis oils, tinctures, and vapor pens and accessories. The company was formerly known as Hybrid Fuel Systems, Inc and changed its name to U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation Inc in June 2006. U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation Inc was founded in 1996 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

