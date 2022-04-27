U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $305.55 Million

Brokerages expect U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) to report sales of $305.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $307.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $303.90 million. U.S. Silica reported sales of $234.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.55 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. U.S. Silica has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -38.74 and a beta of 2.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average is $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.80.

In related news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $87,995.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $226,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,796 shares of company stock valued at $735,490 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,322 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

