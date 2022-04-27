Uber Technologies (UBER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $59.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.91 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,123 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

