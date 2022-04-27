UBS Group Analysts Give Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) a €170.00 Price Target

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Rating) received a €170.00 ($182.80) target price from analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ML. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €151.00 ($162.37) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €150.00 ($161.29) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($161.29) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €161.56 ($173.72).

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of EPA:ML opened at €114.55 ($123.17) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €120.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €134.19. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of €106.95 ($115.00) and a 52-week high of €130.85 ($140.70).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.