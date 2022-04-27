UBS Group Lowers Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$184.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock an “equal wight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a C$132.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a C$130.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$154.91.

Shares of CNR traded down C$0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$156.07. The company had a trading volume of 883,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$109.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$160.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$158.85. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$125.00 and a 52 week high of C$171.48.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James E. O’connor bought 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$168.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,430.07. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,843,616.47. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 13,587 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.22, for a total transaction of C$2,108,927.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,088,810.34. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,101 shares of company stock worth $4,488,891.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

