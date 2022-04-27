UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 19.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 56,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,356,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. UBS Group has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $21.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. Barclays upgraded UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in UBS Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,094,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,463,000 after purchasing an additional 209,870 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 571,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,221,000 after acquiring an additional 362,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

