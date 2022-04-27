UBS Group Reiterates €7.00 Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) has been given a €7.00 ($7.53) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €10.20 ($10.97) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($8.71) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €10.00 ($10.75) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($6.99) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.80 ($8.39) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €8.37 ($9.00).

CBK stock opened at €5.87 ($6.32) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.32. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €5.01 ($5.38) and a 1 year high of €9.51 ($10.23).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

