Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the March 31st total of 531,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of UK stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60. Ucommune International has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $54.60.

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

