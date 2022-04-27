Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the March 31st total of 531,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of UK stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60. Ucommune International has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $54.60.
