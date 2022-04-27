Udemy (UDMY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Udemy has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $137.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.34 million. On average, analysts expect Udemy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UDMY opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. Udemy has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on UDMY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Udemy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Udemy from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform allows to access approximately 183,000 courses in 75 languages.

