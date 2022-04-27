UDR (NYSE:UDR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.51 EPS

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.
Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,891. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 118.38, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.87.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 316.67%.
A number of research firms recently commented on UDR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.
UDR Company Profile (Get Rating)
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UDR (UDR)
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.