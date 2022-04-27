UDR (NYSE:UDR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.51 EPS

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,891. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 118.38, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 316.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 252,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UDR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

