UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.050-$2.110 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UDR also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.

UDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of UDR from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of UDR from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.04.

UDR traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,891. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 118.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.98 and its 200-day moving average is $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UDR will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 316.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in UDR by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $603,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

