UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.24-$2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.29. UDR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.050-$2.110 EPS.
UDR traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,684,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,891. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.38, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $61.06.
UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UDR will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised UDR from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.04.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in UDR by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
