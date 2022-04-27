UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-$0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.56. UDR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.050-$2.110 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded UDR from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded UDR from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.04.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.82. 1,684,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,891. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.87. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. UDR has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $61.06.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.63 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 316.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 471,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,255,000 after buying an additional 57,724 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UDR (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.