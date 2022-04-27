UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-$0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.56. UDR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.050-$2.110 EPS.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded UDR from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded UDR from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.04.
UDR traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.82. 1,684,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,891. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.87. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. UDR has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $61.06.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 316.67%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 471,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,255,000 after buying an additional 57,724 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About UDR (Get Rating)
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
