UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) COO Allen T. Peters Sells 5,605 Shares

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $448,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,161,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ UFPI traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.31. 4,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,986. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.50 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.57.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.09. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in UFP Industries by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

