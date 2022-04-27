UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) COO Allen T. Peters Sells 5,605 Shares

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $448,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,161,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ UFPI traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.31. 4,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,986. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.50 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.57.
UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.09. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in UFP Industries by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
UFP Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.
