UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UFP Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UFPI. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

UFP Industries stock opened at $78.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.50. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $67.50 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.36 and a 200-day moving average of $83.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 35,869 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,871 in the last 90 days. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

