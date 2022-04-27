UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of UFP Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the quarter.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.09. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UFPI. Wedbush boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $78.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.50. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $67.50 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $843,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 15,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $1,349,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,535 shares of company stock worth $2,839,871. 3.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UFP Industries by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in UFP Industries by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.