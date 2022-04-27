UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

UFPI stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.90. 386,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,986. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.57. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $67.50 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.50.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 15,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $1,349,968.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $205,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,535 shares of company stock worth $2,839,871 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

