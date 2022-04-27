Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. is a developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for gas delivery systems and other subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, component neutral design and manufacturing and component testing capabilities. Ultra Clean’s customers are primarily original equipment manufacturers for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,129. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $60.84.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $615.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ultra Clean by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Ultra Clean by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Ultra Clean by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

