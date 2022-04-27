Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Ultralife from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Ultralife stock opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. Ultralife has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $74.02 million, a PE ratio of -229.50 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Ultralife ( NASDAQ:ULBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 54,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $243,756.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 57,930 shares of company stock worth $259,213. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULBI. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Ultralife by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 901,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Ultralife by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 458,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 101,747 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultralife by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 410,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 34,772 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ultralife by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ultralife by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

