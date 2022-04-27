Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.92.

Shares of UGP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,824. Ultrapar Participações has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $4.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,234,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 244,130 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 339.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 921,767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 242.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 427,118 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 9.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 249,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 20,611 shares during the last quarter. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

