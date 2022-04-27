UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.35. 195,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,616. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.80. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $84.21 and a 12 month high of $112.24.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UMBF. StockNews.com cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Murphy purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.44 per share, for a total transaction of $98,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total transaction of $84,777.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,214. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 50.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 33.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

