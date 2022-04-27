UMH Properties (UMH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect UMH Properties to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 27.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect UMH Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average of $24.12. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.82%.

Several research firms have commented on UMH. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $98,940.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,132 shares of company stock worth $26,767 and have sold 8,710 shares worth $206,663. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 474.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

