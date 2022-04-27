Under Armour, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Under Armour in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia anticipates that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the year. William Blair also issued estimates for Under Armour’s FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UAA. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of UAA opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $27.28.

Under Armour declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Under Armour by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 33.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

