UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.800-$7.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.97 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.

UNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded UniFirst from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $172.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.02. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $165.52 and a 1 year high of $242.79.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.09 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,379,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $500,572,000 after acquiring an additional 76,476 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in UniFirst by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

