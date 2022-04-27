Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) has been given a €30.00 ($32.26) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.41) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($42.26) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($25.81) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($22.04) target price on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($21.51) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €32.24 ($34.67).

ETR UN01 opened at €23.12 ($24.86) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €25.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €34.48. Uniper has a twelve month low of €16.05 ($17.26) and a twelve month high of €42.45 ($45.65). The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

