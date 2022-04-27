Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €32.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) has been given a €32.00 ($34.41) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 38.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($25.81) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($41.94) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($22.04) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($21.51) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €32.24 ($34.67).

Shares of ETR:UN01 opened at €23.12 ($24.86) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of €34.48. Uniper has a one year low of €16.05 ($17.26) and a one year high of €42.45 ($45.65).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

