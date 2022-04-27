Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €30.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.41) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.16) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($41.94) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($21.51) price target on Uniper in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($42.26) price objective on Uniper in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uniper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €32.24 ($34.67).

Shares of UN01 stock opened at €23.12 ($24.86) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €25.22 and a 200 day moving average of €34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Uniper has a 1-year low of €16.05 ($17.26) and a 1-year high of €42.45 ($45.65). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion and a PE ratio of -2.03.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

