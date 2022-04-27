Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,264 ($16.11).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UTG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.21) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($15.55) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($17.21) to GBX 1,300 ($16.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unite Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.29) target price on shares of Unite Group in a report on Friday, February 11th.

LON UTG opened at GBX 1,153 ($14.70) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52. Unite Group has a 12-month low of GBX 934.80 ($11.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,250 ($15.93). The company has a market capitalization of £4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 13.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,100.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,081.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.60 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Unite Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Unite Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

In other news, insider Richard Smith sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($8.18), for a total value of £2,478.12 ($3,158.45). Also, insider Joe Lister bought 1,266 shares of Unite Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 711 ($9.06) per share, with a total value of £9,001.26 ($11,472.42).

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

