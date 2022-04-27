United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UMC. Nomura downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

UMC stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,929,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,408,085. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. United Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,328,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,188,000 after acquiring an additional 406,271 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth about $3,645,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 71,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 355.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 765,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after purchasing an additional 597,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.