United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Cut to $220.00 by Analysts at Barclays

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $245.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UPS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.48.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $183.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $159.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.67 and its 200 day moving average is $207.06. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $177.13 and a twelve month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $565,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.5% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

