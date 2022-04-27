United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given New $199.00 Price Target at Bank of America

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Bank of America from $204.00 to $199.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UPS. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $262.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.48.

Shares of UPS opened at $183.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.67 and a 200-day moving average of $207.06. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $177.13 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $159.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 56.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

